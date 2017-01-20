Chicago Woman Offering $1K to Finder of This Ring

A Chicago woman is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who finds her cherished wedding ring.

Mugsie Pike, of Rogers Park, said she believes the gold band slipped off her finger while running errands Tuesday evening.

“This is embarrassing to post, but I already can't feel worse,” Pike said in a public plea on Facebook announcing the reward.

Pike had been riding the CTA Red Line, traveling through both the Morse station in Rogers Park and the Dempster stop in suburban Evanston by the time she realized it was gone.

“It's loose in winter, and it must have gotten stuck on a glove and pulled off,” Pike added.

She says the ring was part of a custom made two-piece set of bands that hold a lot of sentimental value.

If the ring is found, Pike can be reached at by email at please.find.my.ring@gmail.com or by calling (414) 810-6849.