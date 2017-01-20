Chicago Woman Offering $1K to Finder of This Ring | NBC Chicago
WATCH LIVE
inaug-trump-pres
Inauguration Day Coverage
Donald Trump becomes 45th U.S. President
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO

Chicago Woman Offering $1K to Finder of This Ring

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Facebook / Mugsie Pike

    A Chicago woman is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who finds her cherished wedding ring.

    Mugsie Pike, of Rogers Park, said she believes the gold band slipped off her finger while running errands Tuesday evening.

    “This is embarrassing to post, but I already can't feel worse,” Pike said in a public plea on Facebook announcing the reward.

    Pike had been riding the CTA Red Line, traveling through both the Morse station in Rogers Park and the Dempster stop in suburban Evanston by the time she realized it was gone.

    “It's loose in winter, and it must have gotten stuck on a glove and pulled off,” Pike added.

    She says the ring was part of a custom made two-piece set of bands that hold a lot of sentimental value.

    If the ring is found, Pike can be reached at by email at please.find.my.ring@gmail.com or by calling (414) 810-6849.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices