A man was shot and killed in a parking lot while warming a car for his wife in suburban Midlothian Wednesday, according to police and witnesses.

The man, Darius Minter, was found by police inside his vehicle in the 3300 block of 147 Street, Midlothian Police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minter was warming the car for his wife in the morning cold when someone shot him multiple times, according to a witness and neighbor.

Minter was married with three children, a family friend told NBC 5.

Witnesses said they heard several shots Wednesday morning and saw Minter slumped over the seat of a car about 7 a.m.

The Midlothian Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide with the assistance of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

No one was in custody in relation to the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.