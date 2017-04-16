A firefighter was injured and eight people were displaced after a fire at a home on Chicago’s Southwest Side Easter weekend. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, crews responded to a home in the 5000 block of S. Komensky Ave in the city’s Archer Heights neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters battled the blaze on the rear deck of the home, officials said. Winds fanned the flames, causing them to spread quickly and involving the house next door.

Witnesses described a frantic scene as the fire grew.

“We panicked,” said Thomas Gutierrez. “We just parked right there to see what was going on, saw people from upstairs running. I grabbed the little girl, brought her over here – it’s just devastating.”

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, fire officials said, and was taken to an area hospital, treated and released.

Four adults and four children from multiple families were displaced, officials said.

“We lost everything,” said Cynthia Jaramillo, who lived in the building. “At least we have our children and our families. Other than that, it’s a big mishap.”

Authorities believe the fire may have started from a barbecue or cigarette, though the cause remains under investigation.