Chicago Teen Found Dead in Rosemont Hotel Freezer

A 19-year-old Chicago woman was found dead in a freezer at a hotel in suburban Rosemont early Sunday, hours after she was reported missing, according to police.

Kenneka Jenkins was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, located at 5440 N. River Rd., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Jenkins, of the 2100 block of West Warren Boulevard, was last seen leaving her home on Chicago’s West Side at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, the Rosemont Public Safety Department said in a release.

She was headed to the hotel for a party, Jenkins’ sister told authorities while filing a missing person complaint Saturday afternoon.

Jenkins’ sister said the two last spoke via text message around 1:30 a.m. early Saturday, according to police, and she filed the report approximately 12 hours later.

Witnesses told authorities that Jenkins was seen at a party on the hotel’s ninth floor that evening into early Saturday.

After she was reported missing, Crowne Plaza Hotel staff and management canvassed and searched the area, authorities said, finding Jenkins’ body in a freezer at approximately 12:24 a.m. Sunday.

She was “beyond resuscitation,” officials said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office, and an investigation into Jenkins’ death remained ongoing.

Further details were not immediately available, and it was not clear if police suspected any foul play in her death.