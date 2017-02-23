New leads in the case of a woman who went missing in 1990 led authorities to dig at a home in southwest suburban Joliet on Thursday. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

New leads in the case of a woman who went missing in 1990 led authorities to dig at a home in southwest suburban Joliet on Thursday.

Illinois State Police, the FBI and crime scene investigators were “unearthing a portion of a residential concrete basement slab” in the 100 block of South Margaret Street in Joliet, according to a release from ISP.

The dig began as a result of new leads in the case of Robin Abrams, a former Will County Sheriff’s officer who was reported missing on Oct. 4, 1990.

Abrams was 28 years old when she was last seen driving near Goodenow Road in suburban Beecher, where she is from. Her car, a 1989 red Dodge Daytona was later recovered in Harvey, but she was never found.

More than 26 years later, authorities were seen carrying buckets of dirt and broken concrete from the basement of the Joliet home on Thursday, in hopes of a possible break in the case.

"This is a quiet neighborhood," said Jazmin Sanchez, who lives nearby. "None of that stuff happens here, never."

The residents who currently live in the home are not involved in the case, according to police, who said the new lead did not come from them, but they are being fully cooperative and have been relocated as the search takes place.

"The house was there when we moved in, but it had just been built," said Sue Sullivan, who moved to the area in late 1990.

"That's amazing, it's absolutely amazing," Sanchez added of the search, thinking of Abrams' family. "It's good for them to get closure."

Authorities have been at the house on and off since Monday, police said, and had no estimate as to how long the dig may take.