Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has often been referred to as an outside-the-box thinker, but after his team had some calls go against them in recent games, he’s debating one of baseball’s most pressing issues.

In his press conference preceding the Cubs’ loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday, Maddon said that he is “vacillating” on proposals by some experts to replace human home plate umpires with electronic strike zones.

“I’m really vacillating on this right now,” he said. “A lot of what’s occurring right now, maybe some umpires are umpiring to get a good score just based on how they are being evaluated; whereas, there’s a group umpiring the good old-fashioned way, so there’s still some inconsistencies with that. I don’t know the answer. I’m trying to figure out the answers myself.”

Maddon’s comments come as the Cubs are trying to find their groove at the plate. Players like Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo have been struggling recently, and part of the issue in the Cubs’ eyes is that the players’ keen eye at the plate is working against them, as they are getting called out on strikes more often than they should be.

“Once again the umpire had a ball (tight) zone,” Maddon said of the home plate umpire in Friday’s game. “That’s twice this week we’ve been victimized by really tight strike zones.”

The tight strike zone not only worked against Cubs hitters in Maddon’s eyes, but also in terms of his pitchers as well. After missing on a very close two-strike call against Brett Gardner on Friday, Hector Rondon served up a three-run home run that ultimately won the game for the Yankees and marked the first time in over two years that the Cubs blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning of a regular season game.

“From a hitter’s and pitcher’s perspective, all you want to know, what a strike is, consistently,” Maddon said. “At the end of the day I’d like to know more about this electronic thing as we move forward.”