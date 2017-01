Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs walks back to the dugout after being relieved during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game Two of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on October 26, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake Arrieta has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to a report, avoiding arbitration.

The Cubs pitcher reportedly signed a $15.6M contract with the team he won the World Series with last season, according to sports writer Jon Heyman.

The Cubs have not commented on the reported deal.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.