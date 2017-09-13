Indians Tie 1935 Cubs' Streak Record With 21st Straight Win - NBC Chicago
Indians Tie 1935 Cubs' Streak Record With 21st Straight Win

By James Neveau

    Ron Schwane/AP
    Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, and Austin Jackson celebrate a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cleveland, Ohio, making this their 20th straight win.

    The Cleveland Indians made history on Wednesday as they beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 for their 21st straight victory. 

    With the win, the Indians tied the 1935 Cubs for the longest winning streak in MLB history. 

    The 1916 New York Giants racked up a 26-game unbeaten streak, but the streak included a tie, leading to a lot of controversy over whether it counts as a "winning streak." 

    The Indians extended their streak Wednesday by racing out to a 4-1 lead over the Tigers behind home runs from Jay Bruce and Edwin Encarnacion. The Tigers did claw back into the game with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, but a home run from Roberto Perez and strong outings from Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen slammed the door for the Indians. 

    The Indians will have a chance to make history on Thursday night when they welcome the Kansas City Royals to Progressive Field. A win would give them the longest winning streak (without a tie) in MLB history. 

