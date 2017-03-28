Jay Cutler (right) and Kristin Cavallari are living it up on a tropical vacation, and the quarterback has been captured in a most candid way by his famous spouse.

*Editor's note: Content in this article may be unsuitable for some audiences.

A few weeks ago former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was all bundled up as he played in the snow following his release from the team. Now, he has exposed a whole new side of himself and taken the term “Bear Down” to a whole new level.

Still on a tropical getaway with wife Kristin Cavallari, Cutler took in the sights and sounds of the ocean on Tuesday, and he made sure that he got the full experience.

(Just a hint: this image may not be suitable for work):

"Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free" - @tony2coats A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

“Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free,” Cavallari’s caption reads.

It’s been an eventful month for Cutler, who was released by the Bears in early March. After his snowbound adventures, the quarterback jetted off for a tropical vacation with Cavallari, and now he’s taken his freedom to a whole new level.

Needless to say, there’s no word yet on where Cutler will be playing, if at all, in the 2017 season, but unemployment doesn’t seem to be affecting him.