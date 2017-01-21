Dwyane Wade Apologizes to Bulls Fans After Loss

Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls reacts to being charged with a foul during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January 20, 2017 in Atlanta.

The Chicago Bulls may have made the final score of their 102-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks more respectable with a late comeback, but after the team trailed by 30 or more points at various times in the contest, one of their biggest stars took to Twitter to apologize to fans.

That star is guard Dwyane Wade, who went 2-for-10 from the field and scored only four points in 20 minutes of action. With the team still clinging to a playoff berth, the effort seems to have gotten Wade’s attention, and he apologized to fans for the poor display:

The Bulls, whose record stands at 21-23 on the season, are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn’t mean things are going well for them.

They’ve lost four of their last six games, including defeats to the lowly New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, and Friday’s game was simply more of the same as they trailed by more than 30 points early in the second quarter.

In his postgame comments to the media, Wade said that the entire team has “been tired of this” when discussing their play, and Jimmy Butler said that the Bulls are playing “terrible” basketball right now.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, things won’t get any easier, as they have a tough west coast road trip coming up at the beginning of February.

They’ll travel to play against Oklahoma City, Houston, and Golden State on that journey, and they’ll also have to go up against old head coach Tom Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves before they finally make it back to the United Center.