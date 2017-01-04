U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-AL., wears a "Make Mexico Great Again Also" hat prior to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's speech during a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Sen. Dick Durbin met with President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, on Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

Sessions, who was one of the first members of Congress to endorse Trump’s candidacy, has faced considerable pushback since being named the president-elect's nominee for attorney general.

On Tuesday, leaders from the NAACP staged a sit-in at Sessions' Mobile office to protest the nomination. In a tweet, NAACP President Cornell Williams Brooks claimed the group would occupy the office “until he withdraws as a AG nominee or we’re arrested."

Later that evening, Brooks was among a group of six protesters arrested at Sessions' office, charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and released on bond, the Associated Press reports.

Additionally, over 1,100 law school professors nationwide oppose Sessions’ nomination, according to the Washington Post. In a letter to Congress, the group claimed they’re worried that Sessions “will not fairly enforce our nation’s laws and promote justice and equality in the United States.”

Sessions has pushed expanded immigration enforcement, argued against expanding LGBT protections and compiled a controversial record with African-Americans, according to NBC News.

Over the course of his career, Sessions attempted to prosecute charges of voter fraud by black civil rights activists when we was the U.S. attorney in Mobile in the 1980’s. Additionally, the former prosecutor's failed 1986 nomination to the federal bench was derailed by allegations of racist remarks.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin hearings on Sessions’ nomination Jan. 10. The Democratic National Committee wants Sessions to recuse himself from the vote, which is customary for senators nominated for cabinet posts, MSNBC reports.