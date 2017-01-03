A sheriff’s deputy in suburban DuPage County fatally shot a 17-year-old boy while responding to a "violent" domestic battery call in unincorporated Villa Park on Monday, according to police.

Around midnight, the first responding deputy arrived at a home near Standish Lane and Ardmore Avenue and was "involved in an altercation" with the suspect, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The officer opened fire, according to police, striking the 17-year-old boy. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The boy's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a statement from the DuPage County Coroner's office.

The identity of the 17-year-old was not released, but he lived in unincorporated York Township, the coroner's office said. Police also withheld the identity of the deputy who shot him, pending the investigation.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident, according to police, and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office has been notified, police said.