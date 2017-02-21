Drew Peterson Transferred to Federal Custody

Drew Peterson’s son reportedly believes his dad killed two of his former wives, Kathleen Savio and Stacy Peterson. Natalie Martinez reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

Drew Peterson's Son Says He Believes His Father Killed Both Wives: Report

Convicted murderer Drew Peterson has been transferred to a temporary facility in suburban Joliet and is in federal custody, NBC 5 has learned.

The Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Peterson had moved to its facility in Joliet. The building is adjacent to the maximum-security Stateville Correctional Center.

An Illinois Department of Corrections spokesperson said Peterson had been "transferred out of IDOC custody."

His status on the facility's website was listed as "out of custody."

An IDOC spokesman said, "for safety and security purposes, the IDOC does not discuss the details concerning the placement of offenders who are transferred.“

According to NRC, the building is a holding facility for inmates until they are transferred to a permanent institution.

Peterson, who was convicted of killing his third wife Kathleen Savio, and is suspected in the disappearance of his fourth wife Stacy Peterson, had been serving a 38-year sentence. The former Bolingbrook police sergeant was recently sentenced to another 40 years in prison after being convicted of a murder-for-hire scheme that involved trying to have the prosecutor who first put him in jail killed.

Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy, vanished in 2007, and that set in motion the events that led to his 2012 conviction for Savio’s murder.

No one has ever been charged in connection with Stacy Peterson’s disappearance. However, Peterson, 63, remains the prime suspect, and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow told reporters last May “we never stop reviewing that case.”