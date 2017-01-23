Cubs’ David ‘Grandpa’ Ross to Host Meet and Greet With Fans in Chicago | NBC Chicago
Cubs’ David ‘Grandpa’ Ross to Host Meet and Greet With Fans in Chicago

    Getty Images

    Former catcher and recently-named special assistant to baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, David Ross, will chat with fans and sign autographs at a Cricket Wireless location in Chicago this month.

    Ross, endearingly known as “Grandpa Rossy” to fans, will be at the 2650 N. Narragansett Ave. retail location on Jan. 27. The signing event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans will also have the opportunity to enter the Cricket Wireless and ESPN Bucket List sweepstakes for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to a listed “sporting experience” of their choice within the U.S., according to a news release from AT&T.

    The VIP grand-prize winner will also receive economy airfare and a hotel for three days and two nights for themselves and a guest. They will also receive $500 in spending money and a Samsung Galaxy S7 with a one-year $70 Cricket Wireless plan.

    Additionally, three first-prize winners will get a new Samsung Galaxy S7 with the one-year $70 plan, ten second-prize winners will receive a basketball autographed by NBA veteran and former Bulls player Jalen Rose.

