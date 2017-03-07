Cubs Trim 6 Players From Spring Training Roster

Manager Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs looks on after the spring training game against the Cleveland Indians at Sloan Park on February 26, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona.

It’s still early in spring training for the Chicago Cubs, but the team has already made a handful of roster moves as they begin the process of trimming their team down to 25 players.

On Tuesday, the Cubs assigned six players to their minor league camp in Arizona, reducing the team’s roster from 66 players down to 60. All six of the affected players were pitchers, and all six were non-roster invitees that the team brought to Mesa for the spring.

The biggest name on the list is left-handed hurler Manny Parra, a veteran who has seen big-league action with both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2015 with the Reds, where he posted a 3.90 ERA and a 1-2 record in 40 games.

The Cubs also sent right-handed pitchers Andury Acevedo, Daniel Corcino, Fernando Rodriguez, and Ryan Williams down to minor league camp, and they also sent left-handed hurler Gerardo Concepcion down.

According to the Cubs, they now have 60 players in camp, including 34 pitchers and 26 position players. 20 of those players are non-roster invitees. Before the regular season begins, the Cubs must trim their roster down to 25 players.