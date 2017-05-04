Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez didn't get the game-winning hit for his team as they beat the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, but he sure stole the show in the ensuing celebration.

Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez may not have had the game-winning hit in the team's victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, but he sure stole the show in the raucous celebration that followed the triumph.

After Albert Almora Jr. scored the game-winning run in extra innings, Baez and his Cubs teammates stormed the field to celebrate, but the infielder certainly did not come empty-handed, as he unloaded a barrage of water pistol shots at his teammates:

His teammates may not have appreciated the wet and wild gesture, as the game-time temperature was around 40 degrees, but they'll certainly take the comeback victory over the Phillies, as the Cubs won three out of four games against their opponents in a four-game set.