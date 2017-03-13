Cubs Reduce Spring Training Roster to 50 Players

A general view during a spring training game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Sloan Park on February 26, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona.

The Chicago Cubs continued to trim down their roster on Monday afternoon, as they reduced their spring training roster to 50 players.

Most of the moves the team made involved sending pitchers down to their respective minor league teams. Right-handed pitchers Aaron Brooks and Jose Rosario were both optioned to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, along with left-handed hurler Jack Leathersich.

Right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood Jr was sent by the team to Double-A Tennessee, according to a release by the organization.

Meanwhile, five other non-roster invitees were assigned to minor league camp. Left-handed pitcher Zac Rosscup, who has pitched in 61 games with the Cubs over the parts of three seasons, was one of the players sent down to the minor league camp. In those games, Rosscup has a 5.40 career ERA with 57 strikeouts and 32 walks in 46 and two-thirds innings of work.

The Cubs also sent down right-handed pitchers Seth Frankoff, Casey Kelly, Jhondaniel Medina, and Conor Mullee to complete their roster moves.

With these moves, the Cubs’ roster now stands at 50 players, with 24 pitchers, six catchers, 12 infielders, and eight outfielders. The roster has to be trimmed down to 25 players by the time the regular season opens on Apr. 2.