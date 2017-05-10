DENVER, CO - MAY 09: Starting pitcher John Lackey #41 of the Chicago Cubs throws in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during the second game of a double header at Coors Field on May 9, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

After getting blown out in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs needed a big performance out of starting pitcher John Lackey, and they ended up getting a performance for the ages out of the veteran starter.

Lackey, who entered the game with a 5.14 ERA on the season, did better than good against a potent Colorado Rockies lineup. He ended up striking out 10 batters in seven innings of shutout work, and according to Comcast Sportsnet Chicago, the performance was good enough to join a Hall of Famer in a very exclusive club.

With the performance, Lackey became just the second visiting pitcher in Coors Field history to pitch at least seven shutout innings and strike out at least 10 batters. The only other pitcher to accomplish the feat was Pedro Martinez, who struck out 13 batters and allowed just five hits in a complete game win over the Rockies.

Thanks to Lackey’s efforts, the Cubs were not only able to snap a four game losing streak with an 8-1 victory, but they were also able to give their bullpen even more rest after they were taxed heavily in an 18-inning loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

With a fresh bullpen, the Cubs will hope to take the series against the Rockies when the two teams battle again on Wednesday afternoon in Denver.