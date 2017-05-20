Cubs, Brewers Square Off in Epic Rain Delay Dance-Off

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers were left killing time on Friday afternoon during a lengthy rain delay at Wrigley Field, but the team's bullpens managed to find a way to make the delay a fun one.

In a video released by the Cubs, the two bullpens squared off in an epic dance-off at the Friendly Confines, with the worm and all sorts of other dance moves getting busted out by the respective pitching staffs:

It's unclear which side came out on top, but there's no doubt that Carl Edwards Jr. has some pretty solid moves on the Cubs' side of the ledger.

The two teams will have plenty of time to work on their dancing skills on Saturday, as the game between the two clubs was postponed due to the threat of heavy rains at the Friendly Confines.