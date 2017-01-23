Cubs Announce Championship Ring Designer

Dexter Fowler, Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Carl Edwards Jr of the Chicago Cubs acknowledge the crowd during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

Every year, sports teams unveil championship rings when they reach the pinnacle of their respective games, but when it comes to the Chicago Cubs, it might be the most anticipated jewelry in the history of baseball.

On Monday, it was announced that Jostens will create the Cubs’ World Series rings this year, and they will be presented to the team before their game on April 12 at Wrigley Field.

"During our comprehensive search to find the right partner to commemorate this moment in Chicago Cubs history, it became clear that the only company that could deliver a program this significant was Jostens," Cubs Business Operations President Crane Kenney said in a statement. "Our organization believes Jostens is in a league of their own."

Jostens is a company that many fans in Chicago should be familiar with, as they’ve provided championship rings to each of the other four major sports teams in town.

According to the company, they’ve created the rings worn by 11 champions in the Windy City, including the Chicago Bulls (six), the Blackhawks (three), and one each for the Bears and White Sox.

When it comes to the April ceremony, the Cubs have opened up the ring presentation to 20 superfans through a new "Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest."

To enter for the chance to present a player or coach with their ring, participants must record a video nominating their favorite candidate, then submit it by uploading it to Twitter using the #CubsRingBearer hashtag.