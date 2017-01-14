Fans cheer and take pictures during the 2016 World Series victory parade for the Chicago Cubs on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7.

The Chicago Cubs made the hopes and dreams of countless fans come true when they won their first World Series in 108 years – but they’re not stopping there.

The team is offering 20 people the chance to present a player or coach with their 2016 World Series championship ring during a ceremony at Wrigley Field through a new contest that is sure to inspire fans to get creative.

The Cubs launched the “Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest” on Sunday, marking the beginning of a search for “the most loyal and dedicated Cubs fans” to take part in an on-field ring ceremony scheduled for April 12.

To enter, participants must record a video nominating their favorite candidate, then submit it by uploading it to Twitter using the #CubsRingBearer hashtag.

Videos must be 60 seconds or less and include the full name, hometown and age of the nominee. Submitters must be 18 or older and nominees must be at least 13 years of age. Participants have until 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 14 to make their case.

A team of judges will then select 20 winners who will each receive two tickets to the April 12 game against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field, and the opportunity to participate in the on-field ring ceremony.

"It was truly amazing to see Cubs fans show their loyalty, passion and excitement for this team as we completed the greatest journey in all of sports," Cubs’ President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement. "We were amazed by our fans who embraced old traditions like flying the W Flag and created new ones by crafting inspiring chalk messages on our bleacher walls."

"This Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest is our way to thank the fans who stood by us for all these years, as well as give them a memory that will last a lifetime."

The team suggests being creative, authentic and having fun while explaining a nominee’s passion for the Cubs. Examples of enthusiasm include game day traditions, length of time as a fan, unique reasons for supporting the team, ability to generate excitement in others and more, according to the Cubs.

For details and a complete list of rules, visit the Cubs’ website here.