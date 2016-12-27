A suburban family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog after he was killed in a coyote attack on Christmas Day - and issuing a warning to fellow pet owners.

In a open field within a subdivision near Old Tavern Park in suburban Lisle, neighbors have noticed an increase in coyote sightings. On Sunday evening, two of them got ahold of one family's dog, a 10-year-old Shiba Inu named Jack.

Jack was used to venturing outside of the home, but a relative who witnessed the attack said the coyotes now seem more daring than they've been before.

"They've got no problem coming up to people's houses," said Tony Chobanov, adding that the entire incident took "probably 20, 30 seconds."

"It wasn't long at all," he said. "It was fast and violent."

Chobanov pointed to a possible source of attraction - people in the area who may be leaving food out.

"I don't know if they're just putting the food out for other animals or what, but you come out here and there will be ham, there will be meat," he said - a practice that experts wholeheartedly condemn.

"It's never a good idea," said Leigh Korreck, a naturalist at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center. "We don't recommend leaving food out for animals at all."

Korreck said coyote attacks can be common, and as mating season begins next month, leaving food out can be a dangerous attraction.

"It can be a very stressful time for them and it's probably why we see issues between them and especially dogs," Korreck said.

Coyotes are not considered a threat to humans but if you see one, Korreck recommends standing your ground to reinforce their natural fear of people and to remember to keep small dogs on a leash.

"A little puppy like that is nothing but love," Chobanov said. "So for it to go on Christmas like that, in that way is a horrible thing."

In addition to not leaving food out, experts recommend sealing trash bags and cans, as well as removing junk piles from your property to help deter coyotes from your area.