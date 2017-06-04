A Chicago woman was arrested Sunday afternoon by Indiana State Police after allegedly kicking a trooper in the chest during an altercation, the department said.

The incident occurred around noon on southbound Interstate 65 in Lake County, according to a statement released by the Indiana State Police. Troopers were alerted that the woman, identified as 19-year old Diamond Merrell, had slumped over behind the wheel and that her car was blocking traffic.

Officers pushed the vehicle off of the roadway, and when they examined the driver and the interior of the car, they smelled marijuana and called for assistance, according to the statement.

After officers began speaking to Merrell, she allegedly resisted arrest, kicking a trooper in the chest and injuring the hand of another officer. That officer was treated at an area hospital, and Merrell was arrested for battery and resisting arrest, according to police.

Merrell is also being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor. A court date has not yet been set in her case.