A 4-year-old boy is among at least 29 people shot in Chicago this weekend as violence across the city left two dead and more than two dozen others wounded.

The child was wounded in a shooting that also left a woman dead and a teen injured on the city's West Side Friday, marking the weekend's first homicide and bringing the city to more than 400 homicides so far this year.

The shooting occurred at about 5:19 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Kamerling Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood. The child was shot in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition and a 27-year-old woman was also shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The woman was later pronounced dead.

Area North detectives were investigating and no one was in custody. Police said the 19-year-old has "gang affiliation."

A second fatal shooting happened just after midnight Saturday, when three people were shot in the 2500 block of West Lithuania Plaza. The victims told police they were standing on the sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. A 33-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken in serious condition to the same hospital. A 34-year-old woman was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, police said.

Friday

Just after noon Friday, two 24-year-old men were shot in the 1500 block of South St. Louis. The men told police they were standing on a sidewalk when an SUV drove up and multiple gunmen got out and opened fire. One man was shot in the chest and legs and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man was shot in the foot and wrist and listed in stable condition.

An 89-year-old man was shot sitting in front of a business when gunmen opened fire on another man around 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Cermak. the gunmen were in a gray van when they fired shots at another man fleeing from the area, police said. The 89-year-old suffered a graze wound to the arm and the business had gunshot damage. The elderly man was treated in good condition at the scene and refused to be taken to an area hospital. A 32-year-old man also wounded in the shooting later walked into Mount Sinai Hospital with a wound to the foot. He was listed in stable condition.

Just before 9 p.m., two men were was shot in the 10800 block of South Normal. The men were shot when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to them and began firing shots, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the body and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in unknown condition. An 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg and left arm and transported in stable condition to the same hospital.

About three hours later, just minutes before midnight, a 16-year-old boy was shot while standing on a sidewalk in the 2400 block of West Jackson. The teen was shot in the legs and taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Saturday

Just after 3 a.m., a 23-year-old man walked into Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man told police he was walking in the 5000 block of West Madison when he heard shots and felt pain. He was listed in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, a 26-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the 1500 block of West 79th Street. The man, who police say is a documented gang member, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Further details on what happened weren't immediately known.

At 4:15 a.m., a 42-year-old woman was shot while sitting on a porch in the 1800 block of West 47th Street. The woman said she heard shots being fired from an unknown direction and realized she was injured, police said. She took herself to Oak Park Hospital and was treated and released with a graze wound to the hip.

Fifteen minutes later, a 33-year-old man was shot while walking to his vehicle in the 7400 block of South Phillips, police said. The man was shot in the groin and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Roughly 12 hours later, a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 7800 block of West Belmont Avenue. The man was taken by an acquaintance to Resurrection Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 5600 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. The teen told police a vehicle approached and someone got out and opened fire. He was shot in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to authorities.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot while sitting in the driver's seat of a double-parked vehicle in the 2800 block of West 57th Street. The man said a silver Jeep pulled alongside him and someone opened fire, striking him in the hip, police said. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, two people were shot in the 100 block of East 80th Street. Police said two 21-year-old men were walking eastbound on the street when they heard shots and felt pain. One man was shot in the leg and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in stable condition. The second man suffered a graze wound to the left foot and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.





Sunday

