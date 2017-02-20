Chicagoans Gather for 'Not My Presidents Day' Protest

Exactly one month after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, Chicagoans gathered near his eponymous skyscraper in protest of his policies on Monday.

Hundreds of people joined the "Not My Presidents Day" demonstration near E Upper Wacker Dr and N Wabash Ave in the city's Loop around 12 p.m.

The protest was one of several taking place across the country, with at least 20 others expected in cities including Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC.

Monday's gathering was the second day in a row demonstrators rallied in Chicago, as dozens marched through the Loop on Sunday afternoon as well.