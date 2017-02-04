Nine-year-old Owen Mahan is about to undergo his 48th surgery, the first of two operations to have his legs amputated after being scalded in a bathtub at age two. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Cast members from NBC's hit shows "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago PD" are sending their support to a young Indiana boy who's facing major surgery.

Nine-year-old Owen Mahan is about to undergo his 48th surgery on Monday, the first of two operations to have his legs amputated.

Owen was scalded in a bathtub at the age of two, and the surgeries will help provide skin and tissue grafts for other parts of his body. Currently in a wheelchair, his second surgery is planned for May and doctors expect him to be walking again by August.

Ahead of his surgeries, Owen wanted just two things: well wishes from supporters and to have his Facebook page hit 500 likes. Since his request, an outpouring of gifts and messages of encouragement have come his way.

Among his supporters are Joe Minoso and the cast of "Chicago Fire," as well as stars of "Chicago PD," including LaRoyce Hawkins and Jesse Lee Soffer, who all took time from filming to send Owen a special video message.

You can follow Owen's journey on his Facebook page "IfOwenCanWeCan" here, and anyone who would like to send their support can mail a card to:

Owen Mahan

302 E Brixton Woods Drive

Pittsboro, IN 46167

Owen has also found support in local sports teams, as the Chicago Bears sent him a yearbook, poster and a blanket he plans to take with him to the hospital. The Indiana Pacers sent Owen some team gear as well, and the Indianapolis Colts gave him the ball from a game where he was their honorary captain.