The Chicago Bears made a roster move on Wednesday, as they released linebacker Lamarr Houston from their injured reserve list.



Houston, who signed a big-money free agent contract with the Bears before the 2014 season, suffered a knee injury in the team’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 31. He was placed on injured reserve following the injury, but was released with a settlement, meaning that he could play for another team this season.

In three seasons with the Bears, Houston racked up 70 tackles and nine sacks, starting in 10 games for the team. He also dealt with several injuries, including a torn ACL in his 2014 season and another torn ACL in 2016.

The Bears have made several moves at outside linebacker over the last few seasons, including the signing of Pernell McPhee (who came off the Physically Unable to Perform list this week) and drafting Leonard Floyd with their first round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.