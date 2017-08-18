Jordan Howard Won't Play vs. Cardinals Saturday

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 27: Jordan Howard #24 of the Chicago Bears carries the football against Karl Klug #97 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Soldier Field on November 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Some of the Chicago Bears’ biggest stars won’t be on the field when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

According to the list of inactives released by the team, offensive lineman Kyle Long will not be playing, as he continues to progress slowly after offseason surgery. Long was thrown out of practice earlier in the week for fighting during the team’s last workout in Bourbonnais, and he did not participate in Thursday’s practice after visiting a doctor about his ankle earlier in the week.

Running back Jordan Howard was also not on the team plane to the desert after suffering a scratch on his eye during the team’s final walkthrough on Friday.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan, who had offseason surgery and has been progressing slowly during offseason work, also will not be on the field as he misses his second preseason game in a row.

Wide receivers Josh Bellamy and Markus Wheaton, linebackers Jonathan Anderson and Alex Scearse, defensive back Bryce Callahan, defensive linemen Mitch Unrein and Kapron Lewis-Moore, and running back Jeremy Langford also will be out of commission for the Bears as they take on the Cardinals.

The absence of Callahan could mean a big role for Kyle Fuller, who is looking to capture the potential that he showed during his collegiate career. Unrein’s absence could also open the door for an expanded role for Jonathan Bullard, who is entering his second year in the NFL.

Kick-off between the two teams is scheduled for 9 p.m., with first-team players expected to take the majority of the snaps in the first half of the game.