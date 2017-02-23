Chicago Bulls Trade Doug McDermott, Taj Gibson: Report

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 8: Doug McDermott #3 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Februay 8, 2016 at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Doug McDermott

It didn’t happen until the last minute, but it appears that the Chicago Bulls have made a trade deadline swap, sending Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The deal, which was first reported by Shams Charania of The Vertical, will also send a 2018 second round draft pick to the Thunder.

In exchange, there are conflicting reports on what the Bulls will receive back. Charania reported that the deal will send Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne to Chicago, but Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports that Lauvergne will be joined by Cameron Payne in the swap instead.

The team has yet to confirm the deal, but was expected to address the media Thursday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.