Bulls Could Be Without Butler, Wade vs. Warriors Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls are going up against one of the best teams in the NBA on Wednesday night when they battle the Golden State Warriors, but they could be without two of their best players when they take the court.

The Bulls have already ruled out Jimmy Butler, who has missed the last two games with a heel injury. Butler, who is averaging 24.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, is having one of the best seasons of his career, but the lingering ailment is still hampering him and is affecting the team’s chances of climbing in the Eastern Conference standings.

Butler isn’t the only notable Bull who could be sidelined on Wednesday night. The team announced that Dwyane Wade is dealing with an upper respiratory infection, and he did not participate in the team’s shootaround at Oracle Arena according to reporters. He has not officially been ruled out for the game, but his participation does appear unlikely at this point.

The absences of Butler and Wade would really hurt the Bulls’ chances against a Warriors team that is one of the best in the NBA. Led by players like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson, the Warriors own a 43-8 record, the best mark in the NBA this season.