Two people were killed and another critically wounded in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of S Albany Ave for a report of multiple victims with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

Further details, including information on the victims, were not immediately available.

