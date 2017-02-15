2 Killed, 1 Critically Wounded in Shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side | NBC Chicago
2 Killed, 1 Critically Wounded in Shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

    Two people were killed and another critically wounded in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. 

    Around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of S Albany Ave for a report of multiple victims with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police. 

    Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. 

    Further details, including information on the victims, were not immediately available. 

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

