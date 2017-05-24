The Stanley Cup will be one of the stars of the show when the NHL Entry Draft comes to Chicago this summer.

As part of the NHL’s Centennial Celebration, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the NHL Entry Draft this summer, and fans looking to get in on the action will have plenty of activities to choose from around the United Center.

On Wednesday, the Blackhawks announced that they will conduct a Fan Fest in conjunction with the draft, which will take place on June 23 and 24.

Blackhawks players and alumni will make appearances during the weekend festivities outside of the United Center, and there will also be interactive games, music, and the NHL Centennial Fan Arena, according to a release issued by the Blackhawks.

There will also be a travelling museum truck that will be parked at the arena, as fans will be invited to check out exhibits about the history of the Blackhawks and the rest of the NHL. Fans will also be able to take photos with the Stanley Cup during the draft, with the trophy sitting on display on both Friday and Saturday.

For fans that want to get in on the action, there are two ways to get into the Fan Fest. According to the NHL, fans who have already purchased tickets to the NHL Draft will receive Fan Fest tickets in the mail, and additional passes into the festival will go on sale on June 9, according to the league.

Passes to the Fan Fest will be sold at the United Center box office and at the Blackhawks’ official team stores on Michigan Ave. and the Aurora Outlet Store.