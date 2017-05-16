Amtrak Employee Shot in Naperville: Rail Agency Says

An Amtrak employee was shot and trains were temporarily stopped near the Metra station Tuesday afternoon.

The employee suffered a gunshot wound that was non-life threatening, according to a statement from Amtrak.

Amtrak said police had a suspect in custody.

A Metra offical originally told NBC 5 an Amtrak train conductor was shot, but later the rail agency said they did not have that information confirmed.

Naperville police confirmed they were responding to an incident at the west suburban Metra station, but did not elaborate.

"Local commuter Metra trains will be off-loading passengers on the north side of the train station at 5th Ave and Ellsworth," Linda LaCloche, communications manager for Naperville, said in an email. "Pace buses also will be moved to the north side of the train station. Passenger pick-up will be moved to the north side as well. Access to 5th Ave has been re-opened to facilitate this."



Authorities planned to set up a command post about a block south of the station, located at 105 E. 4th Ave., according to Naperville police.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted due to "police activity" around 5 p.m., an alert on Metra's website said. Trains were moving again by 6:10 p.m. with estimated 40 minute delays.