Thieves Raid 5 Businesses Overnight in Antioch

Police in Antioch confirm that five businesses were burglarized Sunday night—and might be connected to a sixth break-in in Wisconsin.

Surveillance video shows two men rushing into The Pizza Joint in Antioch. One jumps the counter before the pair makes off with the cash register and a safe. It’s just one of several businesses, including two dry cleaners, a gold coin shop and a grocery store, raided by thieves overnight.

“I can’t believe something like this would happen in Antioch,” said Pizza Joint owner Jaremy Girardi.

He says the burglars got in by breaking a glass door. Once they got inside, the smashed iPhones and iPads used by the business, Girardi said.

“It shows a little adolescence—maybe they’re just kids—maybe this will set them straight,” he said of the thieves.

Surveillance cameras captured a close-up of one suspect when he came inside for a second time to grab a bag of money.

A few miles away, just over the state line, Pizza Time was burglarized in Trevor, Wisconsin. Two men, caught on video, entered the business and took a cash register with $23 inside.

“They took it anyway, the whole cash register, and beat the living daylights out of the timeclock for some reason,” said owner Brenda Jonas. “If you need money, get a job. If you have a problem and you’re looking for money, get help. There’s help out there.”

Antioch police are working with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on the investigation.