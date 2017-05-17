Brant Miller has the latest forecast Tuesday night and headed into the middle of the week.

Much of the Chicago area will be under a Wind Advisory Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The advisory will take effect at noon and remain in place until 8 p.m. for most counties, except Lake and McHenry in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of up to 50 mph are possible, the alert warns.

Wednesday will start off with partly sunny skies and warm and humid conditions as highs reach into the mid- to upper-80s.

Isolated strong to severe storms are likely by the late afternoon and early evening hours, particularly in far western counties.

Those storms could move toward the city later in the evening, bringing with them damaging winds, large hail and the potential for an isolated tornado.

Any storms that do develop are expected to end by midnight.

Warmer temperatures will linger into Thursday with highs still near 80, but those temps are expected to fall quickly during the late afternoon and evening hours.

By Friday, highs will have dipped back into the low-60s and upper-50s in most areas.

The weekend will see another chance for rain as temps stay in the 60s and 70s.