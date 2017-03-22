With Opening Day rapidly approaching the Chicago White Sox are making a flurry of roster moves to trim their team down to 25 players, and they said goodbye to four more players on Wednesday.

Outfielder Adam Engel and right-handed pitcher Tommy Kahnle were both optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, the team announced. Two other moves were made as well as left-handed pitcher Jace Fry and catcher Roberto Pena were both sent down to the team’s minor-league camp.

With the moves, the White Sox now have 37 players remaining on their roster, and they’ll need to cut that number down to 25 players before Opening Day on April 3 against the Detroit Tigers.

Engel, a 25-year old who quickly climbed the ladder to Triple-A last season after starting in High-A Winston-Salem, hit a total of seven home runs and drove in 46 RBI, but his real eye-popping contribution was his speed, as he swiped 45 bases in 59 attempts across the three minor league teams he played for.

Kahnle has had a bit of Major League experience over the last three seasons, spending 2014-15 with the Colorado Rockies and joining the White Sox last season. In 29 appearances with the White Sox last year out of the bullpen, Kahnle had a 2.63 ERA and allowed just two home runs in 27 innings of work. He did struggle with his control at times, walking 20 batters, and the team will look for him to work on that this season.

Fry is coming off of Tommy John surgery that wiped out his entire 2016 campaign, and he has struggled a bit with his command as he makes his way back this spring. In his last season with Winston-Salem in 2015, Fry had a 1-8 record with a 3.63 ERA in 52 innings of work.

Pena spent 2016 with the Houston Astros organization, appearing in 74 games and hitting eight home runs combined at the double and Triple-A level.