White Sox Postpone Wednesday's Game vs. Tigers Due to Rain

The Chicago White Sox game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to rain after a rain delay of nearly two hours Monday afternoon. NBC 5's Christian Farr reports.

For the second time this week, the Chicago White Sox have been forced to postpone a game due to rain.

The team announced Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers won't be played at 1:10 p.m. as originally scheduled because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Friday, May 26 as part of a straight doubleheader, beginning at 4:10 p.m., according to the announcement. The originally scheduled game for May 23 will begin at 7:10 p.m., or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the rescheduled game.

Rain is expected to continue across the Chicago area throughout the day, mixed with gusty winds and chilly temperatures.

Tickets for Wednesday's postponed game are now a gift certificate, the team said, and fans should exchange those game tickets and parking coupons for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future regular-season White Sox home game.

All exchanges must be done at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office.

On Monday, the White Sox's home opener was called before a single pitch because of heavy rain. It was originally delayed, but eventually rescheduled until Tuesday.