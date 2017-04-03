Jose Abreu and the White Sox will try to get their season off to a good start as they battle the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday.

Update (2:45 p.m.):The White Sox announced that all pregame festivities have been cancelled, and that the game against the Tigers will not begin on time as rain continues to fall at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Stay tuned to NBCChicago.com for updates.

With a new manager, a new mentality, and plenty of new faces, the Chicago White Sox will kick off the 2017 season on Monday afternoon when they welcome the Detroit Tigers to Guaranteed Rate Field.

The game, which will feature Jose Quintana squaring off against Justin Verlander on the mound, will be the first one played under new manager Rick Renteria, who took over after Robin Ventura left the team following the 2016 campaign.

Renteria is bringing a new approach to the ballpark for the White Sox, as he’ll look to use his reputation as a skilled developer of young talent to full advantage. Players like Tyler Saladino and Tim Anderson will hope to blossom under his guidance, and that process will get started in earnest on Monday as both players will look to be big contributors at the big league level.

The big story for the White Sox this offseason has taken place in the lower ranks of their farm system, however. The team said goodbye to several veterans, including Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, and in their place they acquired some incredible young talent, with top prospects like Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada coming over to the White Sox in trades with Boston and Washington.

Unfortunately for those hoping that the White Sox will make some noise in 2017, those players will start the season in the minor leagues, but that still doesn’t take away from the optimism that has seemingly been breathed into the team thanks to the moves and change of direction under G.M. Rick Hahn. Hiring Renteria was merely the first step in a process designed to make the Sox into consistent contenders, and the emphasis on building slowly rather than attempting quick fixes is a definite change for a front office that kept trying the latter path without success in recent years.

All of that is well and good for the future, but for the present fans will have an opportunity to see a good mix of young and veteran talent on the field together. Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier are the veterans on the team, and they’ll be hoping to provide anchor points in a lineup that’s going to be in a state of flux as the team figures out what assets they’ll have for now and into the future.

The big names for fans to watch are, of course, the youngsters like Anderson. Signed to a new six-year deal, Anderson is looked at as a potential building block for this team at shortstop, and his first full big league season is going to generate plenty of attention as he looks to earn the $25 million in guaranteed money that the team signed him to during spring training.

Anderson and the Sox will take the field at 3:10 p.m. for the opening game, and the contest will be broadcast on Comcast SportsNet Chicago.