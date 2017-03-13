Today's Forecast: Lake Effect Snow Warning This Evening | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Today's Forecast: Lake Effect Snow Warning This Evening

Lake Effect Snow Develops Late

By Andy Avalos

Weather Alerts: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire metro area until 1:00 PM this afternoon.  A Lake Effect Snow Warning starts at 7:00 PM this evening and runs through 4:00 PM tomorrow afternoon for Lake, Cook and DuPage counties.

Monday: Overcast with steady light to moderate snow this morning, tapering to occasional light snow showers or flurries this afternoon with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation likely; breezy and cold.  Highs between 30 to 34 degrees.  SE winds shift NE between 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Overcast with bands of moderate to at times heavier Lake Effect snow mainly in counties closer to the lake; windy and cold.  Upper teens well inland, but low to mid 20s in most areas.  Wind: NE/N 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of Lake Effect snow bands continuing, moderate to heavy at times with another 4 to 8 inches of accumulation; windy and cold.  Highs in the mid to upper 20s.  Wind: N/NE 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with some lingering Lake Effect snow mainly in NW Indiana early, then skies become partly to mostly sunny; breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Cloudy with light snow snow mixing with then changing to light rain showers; breezy and not as cold.  Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy with some light snow early, then clouds break for more sunshine, seasonably chilly.  Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies give way to more clouds late with a few showers possible.  Highs in the upper 40s.

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices