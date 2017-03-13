Today's Forecast: Lake Effect Snow Warning This Evening

Weather Alerts: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire metro area until 1:00 PM this afternoon. A Lake Effect Snow Warning starts at 7:00 PM this evening and runs through 4:00 PM tomorrow afternoon for Lake, Cook and DuPage counties.

Monday: Overcast with steady light to moderate snow this morning, tapering to occasional light snow showers or flurries this afternoon with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation likely; breezy and cold. Highs between 30 to 34 degrees. SE winds shift NE between 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Overcast with bands of moderate to at times heavier Lake Effect snow mainly in counties closer to the lake; windy and cold. Upper teens well inland, but low to mid 20s in most areas. Wind: NE/N 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of Lake Effect snow bands continuing, moderate to heavy at times with another 4 to 8 inches of accumulation; windy and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: N/NE 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with some lingering Lake Effect snow mainly in NW Indiana early, then skies become partly to mostly sunny; breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Cloudy with light snow snow mixing with then changing to light rain showers; breezy and not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.



Saturday: Cloudy with some light snow early, then clouds break for more sunshine, seasonably chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.



Sunday: Mostly sunny skies give way to more clouds late with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.