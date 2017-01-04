White Sox Spring Training Tickets Go On Sale Monday

The times, they are a-changing on the south side, and for fans looking to get their first glimpse of the Chicago White Sox in Arizona this spring, the team has announced when Cactus League tickets will go on sale.

For fans that will be making the pilgrimage to Glendale for spring training action at Camelback Ranch, single-game spring training tickets will go on sale on Monday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. for 17 games against a slew of different opponents in the desert.

Those games will include tilts against the World Series champion Chicago Cubs (who will visit Camelback Ranch for a St. Patrick’s Day showdown on Mar. 17) and the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians, who will play the Sox on Mar. 13.

Here is the full home schedule for the White Sox:

Feb. 26: vs. Colorado 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 28: vs. Seattle 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 1: vs. Arizona 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 4: vs. Angels 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 6: vs. Padres 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 8: vs. Milwaukee 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 9: vs. Arizona 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 12: vs. Texas 12:05 p.m.

Mar. 13: vs. Cleveland 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 15: vs. Kansas City 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 17: vs. Cubs 12:05 p.m.

Mar. 18: vs. Dodgers 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 20: vs. San Francisco 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 22: vs. Oakland 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 23: vs. Reds 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 26: vs. San Francisco 1:05 p.m.

Mar. 29: vs. San Diego 12:05 p.m.

Tickets are available for cheaper prices to Monday-Thursday weekday games, according to the White Sox. Ticket prices start at $10 and can be purchased via whitesox.com.