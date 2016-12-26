Wet Weather Makes for Messy Post-Holiday Travel

Wet weather Monday morning made for difficult travel conditions in the Chicago area just after the holiday weekend ended. Kye Martin reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Wet weather and fog Monday morning made for difficult travel conditions in the Chicago area just after the holiday weekend ended.

Dozens of flights were canceled at both O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport by the early morning hours as rain and warmer temperatures moved in.

Just before 7 a.m., O’Hare Airport had canceled at least 21 flights and Midway Airport had canceled 31 flights.

The showers and few storms came as a warm front moved into the area, bringing temperatures to near 50 degrees in some spots during the morning hours.

But temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day, dropping up to 20 degrees by the evening hours.

Highs return to near 35 degrees by Tuesday, and will likely stay close to 40 degrees on Wednesday.

The next chance for snow in the Chicago area could arrive Thursday afternoon and evening, particularly for parts of northwest Indiana. Snow total amounts remain unclear as of Monday, however.