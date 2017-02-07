Watch Mike Adamle's Full Interview: Part One

For nearly a year, NBC 5 viewers have asked why sports anchor Mike Adamle has been absent from the 10 p.m. news team.
Now, Adamle has come forward to explain what happened.
His story continues on NBC 5 at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
1. What have you been going through this past year?
2. What is your diagnosis?
3. What is a typical day like for you?
4. Why do you believe it's related to football?
5. Why don't you go out anymore? How dementia can force an athlete to hide.
6. What are some of the symptoms you experience?
7. Do you experience pain?
