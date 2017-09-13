A former North Chicago police officer was indicted Wednesday on nine counts of offenses including patronizing a prostitute.

Ludwin W. Barreno, who was an officer at the North Chicago Police Department for eight years, is accused of soliciting and engaging in sex acts for money while on duty. The charges include official misconduct, patronizing a prostitute and solicitation of a sexual act.

The alleged offenses were uncovered through a joint investigation conducted by North Chicago police and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. The alleged acts occurred in April and June of 2017 with two different people near the areas of 14th Street and Dugdale Road in North Chicago, prosecutors said.

In a statement, North Chicago police Chief Richard Wilson expressed his dismay over the charges.

“It is truly a disappointment when an officer of the law is charged criminally for breaking the very laws he was sworn to uphold,” Wilson said. “The North Chicago Police Department has no tolerance for officers who engage in any form of misconduct. That’s why it assisted Lake County prosecutors at every turn during the course of its investigation.”

Barreno resigned in June before an internal investigation into the allegations was completed, Wilson said.

Barreno could face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

A no bond warrant was issued Wednesday for the former police officer.