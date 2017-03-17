The Chicago Cubs may have broken the longest championship drought in the history of American sports last season, but their mentality going into the new season doesn’t reflect their recent on-field success.

Instead, the Cubs are going into the season with a different attitude: act like you haven’t been there before.

In a new video posted Thursday afternoon, that mentality is on full display, as the Cubs begin “training like it’s been 109 years”:

The video, which features players like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Addison Russell, showcases the Cubs going through their workouts at Sloan Park in Arizona, and it’s part of the team’s new “That’s Cub” marketing campaign. Billboards for the campaign have been popping up around Chicago recently, with the “109 years” tag line affixed to many of them.

The Cubs won the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians last November, marking the first title they had won in 108 seasons. The Cubs will be looking to become the first team to repeat as champions in baseball since the New York Yankees accomplished that feat by winning three straight titles from 1998 to 2000.