Susan Carlson reports.

Three people were shot, two of them fatally, during what police are investigating as a “domestic situation” in southwest suburban Woodridge.

Police confirmed there was a shooting incident late Monday night in the 7700 block of Fox Street in what appeared to be a Hawthorne Ridge apartment.

Few details have been released, but authorities said an investigation remained ongoing Tuesday morning.

“At this time, the public is not at risk,” Chief Brian Cunningham said in a statement.

Neighbors said the victim was a young mother of three.

"The lady I saw they brought out is a sweet girl, a good girl," said Kerthennia Huff. "All I know is she goes to work and minds her own business. I'm sorry this happened to her."

