Transgender Woman Shot to Death in Englewood

A 24-year-old transgender woman was shot to death Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Family and friends knew her as Tiara Richmond, but she also went by the name Keke Collier, said LaSaia Wade, an advocate for transgender rights with Brave Space Alliance.

Richmond was in a vehicle with a male at 6:14 a.m. in the 7300 block of South May Street when the male fired shots, Chicago Police said. When officers arrived, they found Richmond lying on the ground nearby with gunshot wounds to her chest, arm and hand.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 7:03 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. She lived in Englewood.

The shooter sped away from the scene in a red vehicle, heading south on May Street, police said.

In an earlier story, Richmond was identified by authorities by her given name, Donnell Richmond.

Richmond was the second transgender woman killed in Chicago in less than six months, Wade said.

The woman, whom Wade said went by the name T.T. Saffore, was killed Sept. 11. Saffore was found with her throat cut in the 4500 block of West Monroe, according to authorities. An autopsy found she died of multiple stab and incise wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

As with Richmond, she was identified by authorities by her given name, Tony Saffore.

No one was in custody in either case, and both remain under investigation, police said Friday.

