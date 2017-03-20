Thief Breaks Into Ald. Mell’s 33rd Ward Office

Ald. Mell's office near Irving Park Road and Sacramento Avenue was burglarized early Monday morning, police said.

A man broke into Ald. Deb Mell’s 33rd Ward aldermanic office on Chicago’s Northwest Side Monday morning, according to police.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the thief forced his way into the Irving Park neighborhood office in the 3000 block of West Irving Park Road by smashing through the glass pane of the front door, police said.

The intruder then fled the scene on foot, making off with what was believed to be computer equipment, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating the break-in.