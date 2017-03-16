Telemundo News is hosting a town hall dubbed “Latinos overcoming fear” this weekend in Chicago, which aims to “take the pulse of the Latino community in the face of a new immigration policy.”

The town hall will be hosted by Telemundo News anchor Jose Diaz-Balart at the Immaculate Conception Church.

The event is the sixth special held by Telemundo News since President Donald Trump won the election.

The special will feature the participation of a group immigrants, who can express their opinions on current immigration policies. A group of panelists including immigration attorney and Telemundo News contributor Alma Rosa Nieto, Father Manny Dorantes and others will respond to the questions and opinions of the participants.

Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich will also attend the town hall as a special guest.

“We will hear firsthand from Latinos who are affected by the new immigration policy and they will be gathered together, which has an enormous symbolic meaning” said Diaz-Balart. “We are living in a time in which the role of the Hispanic community in our country can be completely redefined and it is important to combat fear and anxiety with trustworthy information, which is what Noticias Telemundo will offer in this town hall.”

The special kicks off at 6 p.m. CT Sunday and will be broadcast live on Telemundo Chicago and streamed on Telemundo Chicago’s app and website.