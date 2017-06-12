A young girl was brutally murdered on Chicago's North Side over the weekend during what police believe was a domestic dispute. Lauren Petty reports.

A 12-year-old girl was brutally murdered on Chicago's North Side over the weekend during what police believe was a domestic dispute.

Officers found the girl with multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of North Beacon, in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood, authorities said. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the girl as 12-year-old Alexis Stubbs. Police initially reported the child was 13 years old.



Circumstances surrounding the Stubb's killing weren't immediately known, but police said a person of interest was in custody early Monday morning.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said Stubbs was tortured and part of the attack was caught on surveillance cameras inside the apartment complex where she lived with her mother. The area is described as a supportive housing complex for families in need.

Holmes said the person of interest was found inside a portable bathroom around 3:30 a.m., though police could not immediately confirm that information.

"Police used his cell phone, it was pinging," Holmes said.

The man was being questioned, but no charges have been filed, according to authorities.

An investigation remained ongoing Monday morning, police said.