Suspect in Virginia Baseball Shooting is From Illinois

The alleged gunman who opened fire on congressional Republicans during a baseball practice in Virginia is from Illinois, NBC News reported.

The shooter was identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

Watch Live Congressman Among 5 Shot at Baseball Practice in Va.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others were injured during the shooting at about 6 a.m. during a baseball practice for congressional Republicans in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, according to NBC News.

The five injured include two Capitol Police officers and the gunman, who was shot by police who responded to the scene, said Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown. An aide to Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, was also shot, the congressman’s office said.

A witness described the shooter as a white man, dressed in t-shirt and shorts. His demeanor was "calm," said witness Falisa Peoples.

NBC News reported that there is no indication that the shooter had any ties to international terrorism.

